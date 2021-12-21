Three and EE to bring 4G to Tube network

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: A public transport enthusiast travels with his dog on a train from Battersea Power Station underground station as it opens for the very first time on September 20, 2021 in London, England. The extension provides Northern Line tube service to Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station, areas that have seen extensive redevelopment in recent years. The historic power station, which closed in 1983 and once generated electricity for a fifth of London homes, will reopen next summer as a home to shops, restaurants and the main UK office of Apple. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Mobile operators Three and EE have announced a partnership to bring 4G and 5G connectivity to the whole Tube network.

“Three is delighted to be part of bringing even more connectivity to our customers in London,” said Three’s chief executive Robert Finnegan. “They will be able to enjoy smooth streaming, phone calls underground and continued seamless coverage while they travel, even in tunnels.”

The deal, which will see the two giants join global infrastructure provider BAI Communications, will rely on a 20-year concession granted by Transport for London (TfL).

“This will make a huge difference to passengers, allowing them to make calls, read emails and check travel information while on the move,” said mayor Sadiq Khan.

Some of London’s busiest stations – including Oxford Circus, Bank and Camden Town – will be connected by the end of 2022, while the whole network is expected to have internet two years later.

“This deal puts BT at the heart of plans to help London digitally leapfrog its rivals and maintain its status as a world-leading destination for tourists and businesses, as well as a home to millions of citizens,” added BT Group’s chief executive Philip Jansen.

“Our investment in the capital is part of our mission to digitise the entire UK, as we build like fury to expand our fibre and mobile networks further and faster than anyone else.”

Three and EE will not be the only providers that have signed up for the project. According to a Vodafone spokesperson, “negotiations have progressed well, and we expect to sign up with BAI next month.”