Three brilliant roles to apply for this week

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

Are you looking for a new job at the moment? It’s pretty exciting, but it can also be pretty overwhelming. People always say that looking for a job is like a full time job itself, and we couldn’t agree more. Which is why we want to help where we can. We have a brilliant job board that’s absolutely bursting with great roles lately, so we wanted to give you a sample of what you can expect. Be sure to check out all the fabulous opportunities and land your next dream gig.

HR Generalist, UK & Nordics, Everbridge

You are a positive, open-minded, solution-oriented, HR professional who is passionate about helping people achieve greatness and who loves keeping busy. You are energized at the thought of stretching your skill set by owning a broad range of People responsibilities to solve everyday problems. You are also comfortable using the phrase “I don’t know, but let me find the answer and get back to you” and when you need help solving a complex problem, you present the problem with your proposed solution for feedback.

You are very confident in your problem-solving and critical-thinking skills, and love getting to put them to use. You see no challenge that cannot be overcome. You excel at navigating complex people situations, and are rightly seen as an honest and trusted HR partner by those you work with. In this role you will be joining the exciting Global People Team at Everbridge, and will work side-by-side with the UK and Nordics HR Manager as you focus on giving valued employees the tools and training to excel from their first day to their last, and a workplace experience that’s equitable, inclusive, and empowering for all.

You will enable over 150 Bridgers across all functions in 5 countries, on both: initiatives aimed at enabling employees to achieve greatness, as well as the smaller, day-to-day tasks at hand, including being the point of contact for employees with people-related needs. Additionally, you will be engaged in work groups to provide your input and collaborate on multiple projects as the business scales.

Senior Analytics Consultant, eClerx

This role will partner with eClerx clients to provide consultative analytics services. He/she will be responsible for leading the end-to-end delivery of analytics projects, having the ability to perform analysis directly and the ability to manage the work of others who are part of the project team.

The successful candidate will serve as the primary point of contact for eClerx clients in the delivery of digital marketing analytics projects, ranging from the development of dashboards for ongoing reporting to detailed analysis of customer behaviour with recommendations for optimization. They will also support eClerx clients as the subject matter expert in the area of digital analytics, providing our clients with best practices for data collection, building dashboards, and conducting detailed analysis to understand customer behavior and improve the performance of both websites and mobile applications.

To be successful in this role, you will need relevant experience in digital marketing analytics, including significant experience in Adobe Analytics, along with proven experience in A/B Testing. Experience translating business strategy and objectives into a plan for data collection, reporting, and analysis will also be crucial, along with a strong understanding of Conversion Rate Optimization and a willingness to learn new digital analytics platforms from a data-architecture standpoint.

Sr. Manager, Customer Success, High Touch, Slack

The Senior Manager, Customer Success is a vital part of the management team for Slack’s broader sales organization. This role leads the strategy and execution for the team to ensure the successful adoption, maturity, and growth of customers, across Slack’s customer base. This role focuses primarily on driving success within Large Enterprise and Enterprise Customer segments. The focus is to be a coach and strategic planner for a team of customer success managers (CSM’s). Another key part of this role is meeting and engaging with customers and establishing relationships with key executives within the customer base.

You will understand the managers’ role, processes, and paths to success and help define this within the broader sales organisation. You will also work with Slack’s strategic customers to understand their business objectives and act as their trusted consultant and advisor in their use of Slack, ensuring they realise business value. At a team level, you will gather customer feedback and requests while working with internal partners to help align customer adoption with the product roadmap. You will ensure that your team successfully drives forward Slack’s goals. Additionally, you’ll work effectively and collaboratively with other managers and leaders across the organisation to drive success for both customers and Slack.