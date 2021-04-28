5 amazing jobs in London that you can apply for right now

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

Looking for a new job can be really exciting, but also tricky. It doesn’t happen overnight (well, most of the time anyway).

People usually say that looking for a job is like a job in itself – and we want to make that search of yours a little bit easier.

That’s why we have a brilliant job board on our site. It’s a one-stop-shop if you’re looking for exciting jobs in London (and beyond, if you fancy packing your bags!)

Take a look here at a handful of what’s on offer…

Sales Manager ESG – EMEA, Moody’s Corporation

The EMEA – Sales Manager’s responsibility is to sell products and services to contribute to the growth of ESG’s market share focusing on the SPO market, and to enhance Sustainable Finance strategy in EMEA. This role has a direct impact on issuers’ decision-making process and on the orientation of their sustainability strategies as well as an indirect impact on financial markets towards more sustainable businesses. They are looking for someone with a Bachelors’ degree in finance, economics or related area as well as a minimum of 5-7 years experience in ESG, Sustainable Finance and/or Financial Services.

Head of People, Redbull

As the Head of People you’ll be responsible for leading and managing the HR team within Red Bull UK by providing professional strategic and tactical services that are aligned with the Regional and Global HR Strategy. The role forms part of the UK Leadership team and will use insight and expertise to advise, influence and execute both the business and people objectives including identifying and executing strategic initiatives that will enable business performance i.e. talent management, engagement and performance. You will ensure that all HR requirements in the UK are met and understand the business beyond the People function to ensure superior operations and business outcomes.

Sports Promotions Lead, Paddy Power Betfair

The Promotions Project Managers role is to plan, map, create, execute, optimise, manage, report, test, document and share all new promotional developments for the Flutter UKIE Division. By working in alignment with the company’s strategic brand pillars, the person will ensure that the new and existing customer experience is the best it can be through the creation and delivery of new and improved promotional functionality. Communicating with the wider business is a key part of the role, so being able to work across multiple departments and build strong relationships is vital.

Python Software Engineer – QuantumBlack Labs, McKinsey & Company

QuantumBlack Labs is the innovation and product engineering group of QuantumBlack. The teams are building software that facilitates, accelerates and enables the development and deployment of AI/machine learning solutions at scale in production. As a Python Software Engineer at QuantumBlack in London you will translate business problems into engineering solutions while working closely with users, Product Managers, Designers and other Engineers. You will also contribute to the development and deployment of new and existing products (specifically libraries, frameworks and software development tools to start with).

Strategic Growth Manager, Checkout.com

Checkout are looking for a Strategic Growth Manager to join the Strategic Accounts Team in their fast-growing London office. Alongside the sub-team commercial leads, you will be responsible for driving strategic accounts growth from acquisition, retention and upsell. You’ll take ownership of the strategic account lifecycle journey strategy and orchestration for your specific account sub-set, incl. end-to-end merchant communications and experience, which will be strongly underpinned by an account-based approach and brought to life through a delivery of hyper-relevant, full-journey activities, and merchant-centric programs. All executed hand-in-hand with key cross-functional stakeholders using an omnichannel mix to drive awareness, create demand, deepen engagement and deliver value as appropriate to accelerate growth.