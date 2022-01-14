London named best city in the world to be a young entrepreneur, ahead of NYC, San Francisco and Moscow

Using the Forbes 30 Under 30 lists from Europe, North America, Russia, Asia and Africa, London has been named as the best city in the world to be a young entrepreneur.

Despite North America being by far the most popular in providing Forbes Under 30 candidates, London is the most popular city for young entrepreneurs to succeed in, business comparison platform Bionic found, analysing the rankings.

In fact, many candidates on the North America, Asia and Russia lists actually live in London, the research found.

Looking at various industries, city, country, university education, and gender of each young entrepreneur, the researchers identified the best places to be when you have a young, hungry entrepreneurial mind.

London beat New York as the most popular city for successful young entrepreneurs to succeed in globally.

Rank Most Popular Cities Number of Forbes Under 30s 1 London 115 2 New York 106 3 San Francisco 88 4 Moscow 51 5 Los Angeles 39 6 Stockholm 17 7 Toronto 16 8 Berlin 10 9 Boston 10 10 Chicago 10 Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Countries

Meanwhile, best countries in the world for young entrepreneurs to work in were North America (41 per cent), United Kingdom (14 per cent), Russia (10 per cent), India (7 per cent) and China (2 per cent), according to the Forbes data.

Rank Most Popular Countries Number of Forbes Under 30s 1 United States 428 2 United Kingdom 145 3 Russia 109 4 India 81 5 China 22 6 Germany 21 7 South Korea 17 8 Singapore 16 9 Japan 15 10 Sweden 15 Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Education is still key

The best universities in the world for prospective entrepreneurs were Stanford University (United States), Indian Institute of Technology (India), Harvard University (United States), University of California (United States) and Imperial College London (United Kingdom).

More than 86 per cent of the candidates were university-educated, proving that higher education is still important for becoming a leading entrepreneur.

Rank Most Popular Universities Number of Forbes Under 30s Country 1 Stanford University 47 United States 2 Indian Institute of Technology 23 India 3 Harvard University 22 United States 4 University of California 22 United States 5 Imperial College London 17 United Kingdom 6 Yale University 13 United States 7 Moscow State University 13 Russia 8 University of Cambridge 12 United Kingdom 9 Colombia University 12 United States 10 University of Pennsylvania 11 United States Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Industries

IT and Technology was the most popular industry overall, with 20 per cent of Forbes 30 Under 30s working in this area.

Rank Most Popular Industries Overall Number of Forbes Under 30s 1 Technology 209 2 Manufacturing 116 3 Marketing and Media 115 4 Retail and E-Commerce 100 5 Social Impact 96 6 Healthcare and Science 90 7 Arts and Culture 74 8 Energy 69 9 Finance and Venture Capital 65 10 Education 38 Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Female entrepreneurs

Europe was the most female-inclusive continent, with 37 per cent of the entrepreneurs studied in Europe being women. Africa and Asia tied at being the least inclusive, with just 27 per cent being women

Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Arts & Culture was the most female-inclusive industry with 57 per cent of entrepreneurs being women.

Despite being the most populous industries, manufacturing and Technology were the least inclusive with just 20 per cent of entrepreneurs being women respectively

Overall, just 30 per cent of the Forbes Under 30s were female. Average age for young entrepreneurs is 28 – this didn’t differ between men and women.

Rank Industries With Most Females Percentage of Forbes Under 30s 1 Arts & Culture 57% 2 Hospitality/Food and Drink 41% 3 Social Impact 37% 4 Retail and E-Commerce 34% 5 Media and Marketing 31% 6 Education 31% 7 Finance and Venture Capital 31% 8 Energy 23% 9 Manufacturing 20% 10 Technology 20% Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Regional breakdown

Some other fun facts from the research, in Europe;

37% of young entrepreneurs were female

About 62% young entrepreneurs are male

50% of all European young entrepreneurs were from the UK

39% were from London

85>% were university-educated

UK and London were the most popular places for every European industry

Germany was second most popular place for young entrepreneurs (7%), followed by Netherlands and Sweden (4%)

Average age for success in Europe is 27

Most popular universities in Europe were all UK universities

Rank University Number of Forbes Under 30s 1 Imperial College London 12 2 University of Oxford 11 3 University of Oxford 11 4 University College London 9 5 University of Warwick 7 Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

North America

Most popular cities were New York (92), San Francisco (88), Los Angeles (39) Brooklyn (14), and Boston (10), Berlin (10) and Chicago (10)

30% of young entrepreneurs were female

About 96>% were university-educated

Technology was by far the most popular industry, followed by social impact

Average age for success was just 22

Rank Most Popular Universities Number of Forbes Under 30s 1 Stanford University 47 2 Harvard University 22 3 University of California 22 4 Yale University 13 5 Colombia University 12 Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Asia

17% were female

41% were from India, 11% were from China, and 8% were from Singapore and South Korea

Average age for success is 26

23 (11%) went to Indian Institute of Technology, making it by far the most popular Asian university. The National University of Singapore (3%) was the second most popular, but the remaining entrepreneurs came from a more mixed range

Technology was most popular (45%) industry, followed by Science and Healthcare (14%)

Africa

40% came from South Africa, and 20% came from Nigeria

20% worked in Johannesburg

Arts & Culture was the most popular industry here for young entrepreneurs

73% were male, 27% female

Average age for success was 27

Russia

There were twice as many arts & culture entrepreneurs in Russia as there were in any other category. This includes young entrepreneurs working in industries like fashion and design, art, and theatre

Average age was 25

33% of entrepreneurs were female

Moscow is best city to succeed in for young entrepreneurs in Russia

12% of candidates went to Moscow State University, while 10% went to Moscow Higher School of Economics.