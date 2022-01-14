London named best city in the world to be a young entrepreneur, ahead of NYC, San Francisco and Moscow

Using the Forbes 30 Under 30 lists from Europe, North America, Russia, Asia and Africa, London has been named as the best city in the world to be a young entrepreneur.

Despite North America being by far the most popular in providing Forbes Under 30 candidates, London is the most popular city for young entrepreneurs to succeed in, business comparison platform Bionic found, analysing the rankings.

In fact, many candidates on the North America, Asia and Russia lists actually live in London, the research found.

Looking at various industries, city, country, university education, and gender of each young entrepreneur, the researchers identified the best places to be when you have a young, hungry entrepreneurial mind.

London beat New York as the most popular city for successful young entrepreneurs to succeed in globally.

RankMost Popular CitiesNumber of Forbes Under 30s
1London115
2New York106
3San Francisco88
4Moscow51
5Los Angeles39
6Stockholm17
7Toronto16
8Berlin10
9Boston10
10Chicago10
Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Countries

Meanwhile, best countries in the world for young entrepreneurs to work in were North America (41 per cent), United Kingdom (14 per cent), Russia (10 per cent), India (7 per cent) and China (2 per cent), according to the Forbes data.

RankMost Popular CountriesNumber of Forbes Under 30s
1United States428
2United Kingdom145
3Russia109
4India81
5China22
6Germany21
7South Korea17
8Singapore16
9Japan15
10Sweden15
Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Education is still key

The best universities in the world for prospective entrepreneurs were Stanford University (United States), Indian Institute of Technology (India), Harvard University (United States), University of California (United States) and Imperial College London (United Kingdom).

More than 86 per cent of the candidates were university-educated, proving that higher education is still important for becoming a leading entrepreneur.

RankMost Popular UniversitiesNumber of Forbes Under 30sCountry
1Stanford University47United States
2Indian Institute of Technology23India
3Harvard University22United States
4University of California22United States
5Imperial College London17United Kingdom
6Yale University13United States
7Moscow State University13Russia
8University of Cambridge12United Kingdom
9Colombia University12United States
10University of Pennsylvania11United States
Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Industries

RankMost Popular Industries OverallNumber of Forbes Under 30s
1Technology 209
2Manufacturing 116
3Marketing and Media 115
4Retail and E-Commerce 100
5Social Impact96
6Healthcare and Science 90
7Arts and Culture 74
8Energy 69
9Finance and Venture Capital 65
10Education 38
Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Female entrepreneurs

Europe was the most female-inclusive continent, with 37 per cent of the entrepreneurs studied in Europe being women. Africa and Asia tied at being the least inclusive, with just 27 per cent being women

Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Arts & Culture was the most female-inclusive industry with 57 per cent of entrepreneurs being women.

Despite being the most populous industries, manufacturing and Technology were the least inclusive with just 20 per cent of entrepreneurs being women respectively

Overall, just 30 per cent of the Forbes Under 30s were female. Average age for young entrepreneurs is 28 – this didn’t differ between men and women.

RankIndustries With Most FemalesPercentage of Forbes Under 30s
1Arts & Culture57%
2Hospitality/Food and Drink41%
3Social Impact37%
4Retail and E-Commerce34%
5Media and Marketing31%
6Education31%
7Finance and Venture Capital31%
8Energy23%
9Manufacturing20%
10Technology20%
Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Regional breakdown

Some other fun facts from the research, in Europe;

  • 37% of young entrepreneurs were female
  • About 62% young entrepreneurs are male
  • 50% of all European young entrepreneurs were from the UK
  • 39% were from London
  • 85>% were university-educated
  • UK and London were the most popular places for every European industry
  • Germany was second most popular place for young entrepreneurs (7%), followed by Netherlands and Sweden (4%)
  • Average age for success in Europe is 27 

Most popular universities in Europe were all UK universities

RankUniversityNumber of Forbes Under 30s
1Imperial College London12
2University of Oxford11
3University of Oxford11
4University College London9
5University of Warwick7
Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

North America

  • Most popular cities were New York (92), San Francisco (88), Los Angeles (39) Brooklyn (14), and Boston (10), Berlin (10) and Chicago (10)
  • 30% of young entrepreneurs were female
  • About 96>% were university-educated
  • Technology was by far the most popular industry, followed by social impact
  • Average age for success was just 22
RankMost Popular UniversitiesNumber of Forbes Under 30s
1Stanford University47
2Harvard University22
3University of California22
4Yale University13
5Colombia University12
Source: Analysis of Forbes 30 under 30 data

Asia

  • 17% were female
  • 41% were from India, 11% were from China, and 8% were from Singapore and South Korea 
  • Average age for success is 26
  • 23 (11%) went to Indian Institute of Technology, making it by far the most popular Asian university. The National University of Singapore (3%) was the second most popular, but the remaining entrepreneurs came from a more mixed range
  • Technology was most popular (45%) industry, followed by Science and Healthcare (14%)

Africa

  • 40% came from South Africa, and 20% came from Nigeria
  • 20% worked in Johannesburg
  • Arts & Culture was the most popular industry here for young entrepreneurs 
  • 73% were male, 27% female
  • Average age for success was 27

Russia

  • There were twice as many arts & culture entrepreneurs in Russia as there were in any other category. This includes young entrepreneurs working in industries like fashion and design, art, and theatre
  • Average age was 25
  • 33% of entrepreneurs were female
  • Moscow is best city to succeed in for young entrepreneurs in Russia
  • 12% of candidates went to Moscow State University, while 10% went to Moscow Higher School of Economics.

