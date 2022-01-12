Continued economic uncertainty sparks entrepreneurial spirit among millions

Continued economic uncertainty has sparked the entrepreneurial spirit among more than three million employees, according to a new survey, as Brits plan to spend more with small businesses.

More than three in four of those polled said that Covid-19 has pushed the pedal on their plans to start a new business.

London has emerged as the most entrepreneurial region – with nearly 65 per cent of employees wanting to start their own business.

It comes after the pandemic ushered in new working habits and prompted many to rethink their work lives.

The impact the pandemic has had on small businesses has encouraged Brits to start spending more with the UK’s SME’s.

The vast majority, or 84 per cent, of the 14,000 surveyed by Intuit Quickbooks believe small businesses to be critical to the future of the country’s economy.

“It’s refreshing to see that despite continued uncertainty from Covid-19, small businesses continue to be an increasingly important lifeline to our economy,” said Viktoria Ruubel, director of product for Europe at Intuit Quickbooks.

“It can often be hard to know where to begin for new entrepreneurs, yet this research found that businesses born out of this period of uncertainty have much of the knowledge they need already.”