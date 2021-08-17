Thought leaders and industry experts to gather for CA Summit 2021

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

Andrew Harbison is a Content and Communications specialist at ICAS covering topics ranging from ED&I to technology in accounting. Andrew also produces the ICAS podcast – CA Agenda.

If you’re working in or around the field of finance or accountancy, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Split into three chapters – Learn, Grow and Inspire – with a day devoted to each, the CA Summit 2021 is packed with talks, presentations and interviews.



We’ve taken on board feedback from last year and broken the summit up into shorter sessions which will be delivered over three afternoons. You’ll need to register for each day you want to attend.The CA Summit is being supported this year by Headline Sponsor Markel Tax.

Learn | 5 Oct | 1–3pm

Bringing together thought leaders and industry experts to share, explore and discuss the latest trends and their impact on our industry.

Joining us for the Learn chapter: Writer and former Political Director of Communications, Alastair Campbell, and Executive Vice President of Asia Pacific at Mastercard, Julienne Loh.

Grow | 6 Oct | 1–3pm

Supporting the development and progress of people and businesses through an unprecedented variety of stories, ideas and insights.

Speaking at this year’s Grow chapter: Solution Focused Psychotherapist, Gin Lalli, Venture Mentor and Education Evangelist at Google, Jamie Casap and Talent Director at DPDgroup Wim Focquet.

Inspire | 7 Oct | 1–3pm

Sharing the ideas, predictions and observations of those who continue to power and support the growth of innovative and equitable organisations.

Joining on us on our final day, the Inspire chapter: Blockchain expert and crypto currency evangelist, Jason Brink, and Personal Brand Storyteller, Carole Pyke.

Further speaker details to be announced soon.

If you’re looking for industry news and views about finance and the economy, professional development insights and ideas, or inspirational stories about championing sustainability or new technology, then the CA Summit is for you.

Book your place at the CA Summit 2021 now.