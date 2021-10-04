CA Summit 2021: Speakers announced

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

If you’re working in or around the field of finance or accountancy, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Split into three chapters – Learn, Grow and Inspire – with a day devoted to each, the CA Summit 2021 is packed with talks, presentations and interviews.



We’ve taken on board feedback from last year and broken the Summit up into shorter sessions which will be delivered over three afternoons. You’ll need to register for each day you want to attend. The CA Summit is being supported this year by Headline Sponsor Markel Tax.

Learn chapter: Tuesday 5 October, 1-3pm

Bringing together thought leaders and industry experts to share, explore and discuss the latest trends and their impact on our industry.

Joining us for the Learn chapter:

13:00 – 13:20

Dame Inga Beale, Former CEO of Lloyds of London and Inspirational Speaker.

13:20 – 13:35

Andy Woodfield, Global Client Partner at PwC and Author.

13:35 – 13:55

Afdhel Aziz, Co-Founder and Chief Purpose Officer at Conspiracy of Love.

13:55 – 14:10

Becky Woodhouse CA, CEO of PURE Spa & Beauty.

14:10 – 14:30

Julienne Loh, Executive Vice President of Asia Pacific at Mastercard.

14:30 – 15:00

Alastair Campbell, Mental Health Campaigner and Communicator.

Grow chapter: Wednesday 6 October, 1-3pm

Supporting the development and progress of people and businesses through an unprecedented variety of stories, ideas and insights.

Speaking at this year’s Grow chapter:

13:00 – 13:20

Vivienne Artz OBE, Chief Privacy Officer & Managing Director at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

13:20 – 13:35

Gin Lalli, Solution Focused Psychotherapist.

13:35 – 13:55

Julian Saipe, Founder and Leadership Coach at JAA World.

13:55 – 14:10

Alex Strang, The Mental Fitness Coach.

14:10 – 14:30

Carole Pyke, Personal Brand Storyteller.

14:30 – 15:00

Michael G. Jacobides, Professor of Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the London Business School.

Inspire chapter: Thursday 7 October, 1-3pm

Sharing the ideas, predictions and observations of those who continue to power and support the growth of innovative and equitable organisations.

Joining us on our final day, the Inspire chapter:

13:00 – 13:20

Wim Foquet, Head of Talent at DPD.

13:20 – 13:35

Diana Muendo CA, Co-Founder and Owner of M.Y.O.

Emily Cheyne CA, Manager, Transaction Services at KPMG.

Lucas Alexander-Crichton CA, Audit Manager at EY.

13:35 – 13:55

Stuart Brodie, Markel Tax.

Charlotte Myers, Markel Tax.

Catherine Burnet CA, Head of Audit UK, KPMG.

Annie Graham CA, UK&I Audit Partner and Head of Audit Scotland at EY.

13:55 – 14:10

Jeanette Wong CA, Finance Director at Abel & Cole.

Helen Marshall CA, CFO at Falcon Coffees Ltd.

14:10 – 14:30

Jason Brink, Blockchain Expert and crypto-currency Evangelist.

14:30 – 15:00

Gabriella Somerville, Founder and Managing Director of ConnectJets.

