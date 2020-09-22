Davos: World Economic Forum summit in doubt for 2021

Doubts have been cast over whether the World Economic Forum summit will take place in 2021 amid reports organisers are looking beyond its traditional Davos venue for next year’s event.

The annual conference, which brings together the world’s top business leaders and political figures, usually takes place in the mountain-top resort in January.

Last month organisers said the glitzy summit would be pushed back to early next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the World Economic Forum is now said to have ditched its customary venue altogether.

According to local media reports, the WEF has informed hotel owners and tourist officials that the annual meeting will not take place in Davos in 2021 because of logistical issues.

A spokesperson declined to comment, stating that a decision had not yet been made and further information about the 2021 event would be given in the coming weeks.

Announcing the postponement last month, head of public engagement Adrian Monck said the decision was not taken easily given the “urgent” need for world leaders to meet to discuss economic recovery in the post-Covid era.

The WEF said it would instead organise so-called Davos Dialogues hosted by key global leaders in the week of 25 January.