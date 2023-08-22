Twitter owner Elon Musk to be invited to government investment summit

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is among the figures being courted by Rishi Sunak to attend this year’s global investment summit. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

Twitter owner Elon Musk is among top business leaders expected to be invited to Rishi Sunak’s global investment summit this autumn.

Tesla boss Musk – who recently bought and renamed Twitter as X – is among figures including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who officials are keen to see attend the summit, according to Sky News.

It comes amid a key period for the UK with the Prime Minister having outlined his ambition to see the nation become a science and technology superpower, despite car manufacturers including Vauxhall-owner Stellantis warning of potential post-Brexit factory closures.

The flagship Global Investment Summit (GIS) event is slated to take place on 29 November and is understood to be taking place at a “historic London location”.

Sky reported that while it was unconfirmed whether formal invitations had gone out to Musk and Bezos, other investors in the UK economy had told them they had been asked to attend.

Launched in autumn 2021, the GIS has secured £9.7bn of new foreign investment, the government says, as well as reportedly creating 30,000 new jobs and supporting growth.

‘Competitive business environment’

The summit is no stranger to big-name attendees, with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dixon attending the summit in 2021.

An official said the government was keen for Musk to be there due to his meetings with French president Emmanuel Macron to discuss potential Tesla investments in the country.

A spokesman for the Department for Business and Trade told Sky they wouldn’t comment on invitees but said in a statement: “We look forward to welcoming around 200 CEOs and the world’s A-list investors to the second Global Investment Summit in November, to showcase why the UK is a top destination for international investment.

“Hosted by the PM and business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch, attendees will hear first-hand how the government intends to build upon the competitive business environment that makes the UK one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations.

“It will drive investment into all corners of the UK, creating real benefits for local businesses and communities including economic growth and jobs.”