This Years Venue – Mansion House

Mansion House is an iconic and historic building in the heart of the City of London, serving as the official residence of the Lord Mayor of London. It is one of the most well-known and prestigious venues in the city, often used for official events, receptions, and important civic occasions.

Designed by the architect George Dance the Elder and constructed between 1739 and 1752. The building was intended to provide a grand and permanent residence for the Lord Mayor, replacing temporary accommodations used previously. Its architectural style is Palladian, characterized by classical proportions and grandeur, inspired by the works of the Italian architect Andrea Palladio.

The building’s exterior is notable for its imposing portico with six Corinthian columns, giving it a stately and authoritative appearance. The interior features lavish rooms, including the Egyptian Hall, which is one of the most significant rooms and is used for banquets and receptions. The hall’s name derives from its design, which was influenced by the popular fascination with Egypt during the 18th century, though the decoration is more classical than Egyptian.

Mansion House has been the residence of every Lord Mayor of London since its completion, and it plays a central role in the ceremonial life of the City of London. The building has hosted countless dignitaries, royals, and important figures from around the world. It is also home to the Harold Samuel Collection of Dutch and Flemish Seventeenth-Century Paintings, one of the most important collections of its kind.

Mansion House remains a working building, where the Lord Mayor conducts official business, hosts dinners, and represents the City of London in a variety of ceremonial roles. It is also used as a venue for private events, including corporate gatherings, weddings, and charity functions.

It stands as a symbol of the City of London’s wealth, power, and tradition, maintaining its importance as a historic and functional part of London’s civic life.