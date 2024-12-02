Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

King Henry Vlll vs Financial Literacy – Londoners speak out on Financial Education in Schools

Today, the British public can recite the six wives of King Henry VIII – but if you ask about savings accounts, budgeting, career planning, or the support they had in their early years, many are left scratching their heads.

A 2023 survey from EVERFI from Blackbaud UK revealed that 74% of teachers believe financial literacy is the most important topic for students to learn about. But what do the people of London think?

EVERFI teamed up with City A.M. to find out. From university students to seasoned professionals, check out the video below to hear the public’s take on what’s more crucial in today’s curriculum – history’s infamous king or practical financial skills.

To learn more about how EVERFI is supporting financial literacy in schools, visit: https://bit.ly/3OfbT3P