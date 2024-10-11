THG raises over £95m to aid Ingenuity demerger

THG is headquartered in Manchester.

THG has raised more than £95m to help fund its planned demerger of its Ingenuity division.

The Manchester-headquartered group, which includes City AM, confirmed on Thursday, 10 October, that it would press ahead with the demerger and revealed plans for a £75m fundraise led by boss Matthew Moulding.

The London-listed firm said the demerger of Ingenuity will ease the “simplification of THG’s business model, as a cash generative global consumer beauty and nutrition group, with an improved balance sheet, capex and cashflow profile”.

In a new statement to the London Stock Exchange, THG said it had raised £95.4m through a placing.

THG chief executive Matthew Moulding invested £10m while Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group also provided the same amount.

In the region of £50m was also contributed by existing long-term and institutional shareholders.

In a statement issued on Thursday, THG said: “The board believes that there is a significant opportunity to create value for shareholders by demerging Ingenuity into a separate private company which can focus on scaling brands digitally, navigating the complexities of acquiring new audiences, driving traffic, facilitating frictionless ecommerce and distributing products to consumers.”