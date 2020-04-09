Give your immune system a boost with a Hästens

The benefits of getting good quality sleep is many. It gives you a platform for a better day and detemines how well rested you feel to embrace a new day. A good night sleep is important to improve your immune system to defend viruses and disease. Sleep is a natural immune booster.

Why Hästens?

A Hästens bed is defined by its comfort and support, breathability and the

ability to regulate your body’s temperature while you sleep. Each natural

material we use has its own unique benefits, together, they give you our

perfect natural sleep. What you feel when springs, horsetail hair, wool fibers, cotton, flax and wooden joints cooperate is, in fact, the fruit of nearly 170 years of relentless work. Because that’s what it takes to build a platform for a better day. The Hästens experience is like receiving a comforting embrace.

Facts about immune system and sleep

The immune system’s response time is improved by getting a good

night’s sleep. By completing the four sleep cycles, you’re supporting

the release and production of cytokine, a multifaceted protein that

helps the immune system quickly respond to antigens.

Cytokines have two priorities:

• Promoting cell-to-cell communication.

• Directing cells to head toward infections to counteract the issue.

These proteins are essentially the quarterback for your immune

system, taking the orders on how to best fight back against a virus

and directing immune cells to follow the game plan.

A lack of sleep makes this tougher. Your body relies on a full night

of rest to replenish the cells and proteins it needs to fight diseases.

Sleep loss stymies cytokine production, and in the process, makes it

harder for your body to battle back against viruses.

Source:www.psychologytoday.com