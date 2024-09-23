The ultimate weekend in Sussex, with wild swimming, wine and Monet’s lilies

The Reeds, the new accommodation at South Lodge in Sussex

Sussex’s latest opening has wild swimming – and warm hot tubs, finds Justine Gosling

THE WEEKEND: One of the UK’s most diverse counties and easily reached by car or train in under an hour from London, West Sussex spans the coast and the South Downs National Park, encompassing hills, the city of Brighton, harbours, farmland and stately homes. During our hassle-free weekend of pampering and gastronomy deep in the Sussex countryside, we experienced just a snippet of what the county has to offer. Here’s how to experience the same immersion within nature.

THE STAY: This summer, country house hotel and spa, South Lodge, opened ‘The Reeds’, eight luxury lodges accessed via a woodland trail and situated around the edge of South Lodge’s wild swimming lake. Set within the estate’s 93-acre grounds, it’s easy to feel soothed by the lakeside surroundings, especially from the lodge’s outdoor whirlpool bathtub on its private terrace. While bathing, take a moment to appreciate the lake’s water lilies, which were exclusively sourced from Monet’s garden in Giverny. South lodges is the only place you’ll find them outside of France. The two-bedroom, open plan living lodges offer lake views through their double height glass frontage, and breakfast or afternoon tea hampers can be delivered to your door. Guests also have access to the lodge’s award-winning 44,000 square foot spa with a gym and three pools, including an outdoor hydrotherapy pool, where you can watch baby bunnies frolic in the grass and take in the view of the rolling hills of the south downs national park.

The ultimate weekend in Sussex, with splendid British wine, seasonal food and… meerkats

WHAT TO EAT: Dine in your robe at south lodge’s Mediterranean-inspired, health- focused and dairy-free ‘Botanica’ restaurant. Order the vegan ‘wasted Burger’, made entirely from the pulp of the freshly prepared morning’s juices. If you want to splash out, dine at the hotel’s Michelin-starred The Pass restaurant, which offers a more traditional best of British seasonal menu.

THINGS TO DO: Nestled on the outskirts of Horsham, Huxleys Birds of Prey Centre looks after 80+ birds as well as a family of Meerkats. Displays are held twice daily, and visitors can meet a bird in up close and personal sessions. A taxi ride away is the multi-award winning Nyetimber vineyard. In this area of Sussex you’re surrounded by wineries, but Nyetimber is regarded as one of England’s finest sparkling producers and you can visit its grounds for tours and tastings with makers. Nyetimber creates wine using the traditional method of sparkling production and is served at some royal state banquets. It was the official Sparkling Wine of Team GB for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Alternatively, visit the Nutbourne wine estate and follow their free self-guided trail around the vines to discover how they grow grapes and turn them into the good stuff. Test your knowledge on the trails quiz.

FINALLY, A TOP TIP: Just around the corner from South Lodge is Leonardslee gardens, a magnificent Grade I listed venue that was nearly lost forever. After being closed for nine years, the gardens reopened in 2019 after undergoing the largest garden restoration in England. As well as the horticulture, discover sculptures by local artists, blended with Anton Smit’s acclaimed works from South Africa at the exhibition ‘Walk of Life’

VISIT SUSSEX YOURSELF: Rates at South Lodge start from £1,200 per night in a Lakeside Lodge at The Reeds. For more information go to discoversussex.org