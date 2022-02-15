English sparkling winemaker Nyetimber marks record sales as category booms

English sparkling wine giant Nyetimber reported record sales and production last year as the category continues to swell.

In addition to its largest ever harvest, the company said sales in 2021 were up 55 per cent on the previous year.

The brand marked a 89 per cent growth in Europe as consumers looked to the British Isles for their tipple of choice. The brand has now confirmed distribution in Germany and China, with approximately 15 per cent of Nyetimber’s stock being exported in 2021.

It said its Nyetimber Rosé had sold out by August 2021 and its Nyetimber Classic Cuvee had to be placed on allocation by the end of the year due to unprecedented demand.

The Sussex-based winemaker said it expects to produce up to 2m bottles by 2030, as the category continues on an upward trajectory.

Eric Heerema, CEO and owner of Nyetimber, said: “Demand for Nyetimber continues to grow not just in the UK but internationally as well. It is so satisfying to see the ever-increasing number of enthusiastic consumers appreciating the expertise, hard work and commitment that goes into making each and every bottle of our wine.

“I am delighted to see Nyetimber, and the industry, continue to grow with such encouraging momentum.”

The UK wine industry is estimated to create 30,000 new jobs by 2040.