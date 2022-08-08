Thames welcomes the Götheborg, the ocean’s largest wooden sailing ship

If you were along the Thames this morning, this might’ve noticed a giant pirate ship-esque vessel smoothly sliding through Tower Bridge. That was the Götheborg, passing through London on its way to Asia.

It made quite the storm on social media, where workers and tourists stopped for a moment to film the pristine transition of the ship from one side of the bridge to the other.

Watching the #Götheborg go past tower bridge this morning with @TheSynicall was worth the early start! See @SeaOfThieves it takes more pirates to man a galleon! 😂 #SeaOfThieves #BeMorePirate pic.twitter.com/LnahtyUS6F — ToxicTasherr (@TasherrToxic) August 8, 2022

The Götheborg of Sweden is the world’s largest ship to sail on oceans, and last visited London in 2007. It will be docked at the Quay Dock at Canary Wharf and is open to visitors from 8 – 11 August.

The ship is a replica of an 18th century East Indiaman that sank outside of Gothenburg in 1745. The ship originally carried tea, porcelain, silk and herbs to Sweden from China, with tea being the most important cargo.

When the ship sets sail across the oceans these days, a crew of 70 are on board to manage all elements of sailing, as the ship is run solely on people power without any other sort of engine or propulsion.

The Götheborg passing through Tower Bridge

Press material says: “Following in the historic footsteps of the original ship from the 18th century, the purpose of the expedition is to promote trade relations in Europe and Asia. The ship will sail in Europe in 2022, stay in the Mediterranean during the winter, and continue to Asia in March 2023. In September 2023, the ship will reach the expedition’s end destination Shanghai.”

The Götheborg began to be built in 1995 and in 2003, the ship was launched, embarking on its first trip from Europe to Asia in 2005.

Visit the ship’s website to book a visit and for more information