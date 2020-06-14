World's largest container ship docks on the Thames

The world’s largest container ship has concluded its maiden voyage to the UK, anchoring at the DP World London Gateway port in Essex.

Measuring up at 400m in length and 61m in width, the HMM Algeciras is longer than the height of the Shard.





The vessel arrived on British shores following a journey that began in China and saw it pass through South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

Algeciras is one of 3,500 ships that have docked in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing with it essential goods to keep Britain running. It will leave again later today on its way to Singapore, filled with British exports.

Read more: Shipping sector proposes $5bn fund to cut emissions

Robert Mortimer, chief executive of the Port of London Authority, said: “The Thames is a crucial part of national supply chains… I’m proud that the port has operated uninterrupted throughout lockdown; our focus now is supporting recovery.”