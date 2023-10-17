The Soccer Ashes: London hosts as Australia and New Zealand contest trophy for first time in 69 years

On 25 April 1915, Private William Fisher took part in the Gallipoli landing with 16,000 other soldiers from Australia and New Zealand. Among his possessions was a small silver-plated razor case which, more than 100 years on, will be contested by the men’s national football teams of both southern hemisphere countries in London on Tuesday. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

On 25 April 1915, Private William Fisher took part in the Gallipoli landing with 16,000 other soldiers from Australia and New Zealand. Among his possessions was a small silver-plated razor case which, more than 100 years on, will be contested by the men’s national football teams of both southern hemisphere countries in London on Tuesday.

After the war, Fisher became secretary of the Queensland Football Federation and it was in this capacity that he donated the case to house the ashes of cigars smoked by the captains of Australia and New Zealand after a three-match series between them in 1923. Thus the Soccer Ashes were born.

Nothing like as well known as the cricket version, the Soccer Ashes nonetheless hold a special place in football history Down Under but were forgotten for decades after the wooden trophy in which they were mounted disappeared after the 1954 series. That all changed in April, when the box turned up among the possessions of late Australian football chief Sydney Storey.

69 years waiting

On Tuesday evening the Soccer Ashes will be up for grabs for the first time in 69 years when the Socceroos meet the All Whites at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium and new life is breathed into a century-old rivalry.

“This only came to light in the last six months when the Ashes got found but now we have heard about the history, which is fantastic, it’s nice to carry on that competition and face off against Australia,” New Zealand and Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood told City A.M.

“Both teams want to be the better side and that’s through all codes of sport. I guess you’d compare it to Scotland versus England. Both sides will want to win and have the bragging rights. I think it will be fantastic to be a part of.”

The son of a die-hard cricket fan, Australia forward Mitchell Duke needed no introduction to the importance of an Ashes series.

“It’s cool that we’ve gotten onto that in the football world,” he told City A.M. “They’re our neighbours and there has always been that rivalry there, that competitiveness. There are no friendlies when we play each other. We all want to win and have those bragging rights.

Awesome chance

“It would be awesome to get that. The first to do it this time around – we’d be excited to do it. We’ll go out not thinking too much about that but that’s the added bonus at the end and hopefully we get this job done.”

Australia favourites

Australia, ranked 77 places higher and historically the stronger side, are favourites to retain the Soccer Ashes but there is a shared feeling that both nations have plenty to gain from the resurrection of the series and there are plans to make it an annual fixture.

“We always play friendly games at this time in a World Cup cycle so to have a game with something on the line will be even better,” said Wood. “Going forward it would be lovely to have the Ashes trophy to fight for.”

Duke agrees: “I think it would be good for the countries. You always want to play against top class nations and have good tests, it’s always good preparation for the boys, so I think it would be good to see it as a regular thing, for sure.”

Brentford might seem a curious choice of venue to revive the Soccer Ashes, but its location is convenient for two squads scattered mostly across Europe and there is optimism that it will draw plenty of the 110,000 expats who currently call London home.

“Two of my kids are in England, so that’s always a bit special for me,” Duke added. “It’s an interesting neutral setting but I’m hoping there will be a good turnout and they can see Australia win.”

100-year wait?

Wood, however, is hopeful of ending a four-game losing run against their neighbours and returning the Soccer Ashes to New Zealand for the first time since 1923.

“I think we’re definitely a team who are building and getting better through every window,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough match but I think we’ve got enough to cause them problems and win the game.”

