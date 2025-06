The Punter Podcast Episode 35: Royal Ascot 2025 Preview

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile preview the 2025 Royal Ascot meeting, giving their best bets for across the five days.

The Punter Pod also welcomes Japanese horse racing expert Toshi Onikubo of Netkeiba to discuss the chances of Satono Reve in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.