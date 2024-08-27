The Notebook: The rules of work are about to change – here’s what managers need to know

From flexible working to generational clashes, the rules of work have changed. Recruitment expert Doug Rode, UK&I managing director at Page Group, has the insight on how to manage in today’s notebook

Shifting workplace rules

As the rules of flexible working continue to evolve, and a growing skills gap continues to widen, it feels like we’re approaching another important shift in the UK workforce.

While the pandemic kept us consigned to our makeshift home offices, the majority of workers are now enjoying the benefits of a ‘hybrid’ model and still choosing to work remotely in part. More than just where they work, employees are craving the ability to shape their own days, meaning flexibility has now raced to the top of the list of worker priorities.

In response to this, it’s great to see management teams listen to their staff and evolve benefits packages for the modern world, but it’s important to remember that flexibility looks different to everyone and catering to an endless list of demands may be unsustainable in the long term.

Businesses need to be confident in what they can offer an employee, just as they would expect to see from a candidate in the interview process. If a leader can’t comfortably say to their workforce: “this is what we expect from you, and this is what we will give back in return”, they will potentially come unstuck.

In line with this, we’re seeing a growing shift towards more time spent in the office. We’ve noticed two very different drivers behind this change: employees who are independently pushing for more time in the office (often younger workers who are hungry to learn from more experienced colleagues) and more formal changes to company policy.

But even amidst these recent shifts towards office-based working, the UK is still leading the way when it comes to workplace flexibility across the board. Our recent talent trends survey revealed that UK workers have almost double the workplace flexibility of the global average, with just 19 per cent of Brits in the office full time compared to almost two fifths globally.

So as we enter a new working era, I would encourage business leaders to hone their employee value proposition. When the business is ready to make its next hire, articulating what sets your organisation apart will attract the people you’re looking for.

Working with five generations in the office

From fresh-faced new graduates to seasoned professionals, the modern workforce now comprises five generations – another real test for businesses.

At present, not everyone is getting it right. Ageism is creeping into the office and it’s impacting both ends of the scale.

Our data shows that more than three in ten workers have been discriminated against at some point during their career; discrimination based on age was the type most frequently experienced, according to almost half of respondents. In the UK, it’s those over 50 and in their 30s that are unfortunately most likely to experience prejudice in the workplace.

My advice to business leaders grappling with this challenge: don’t look at a multi-generational workforce as a spanner in the works but rather a tool to unlock the best skills in your team and company. If all employees feel included and valued, the unique perspectives different generations will feel empowered to bring to the table could be transformational.

How to craft the perfect team

Michael Page’s expertise lies in helping businesses to build the perfect team. Conveniently, this often comes in very handy when forming our own great internal teams.

When looking for talent to build the core of my own team, I always prioritise those all-important soft skills like critical thinking, curiosity and connection with the outside world, combined with a good spread of backgrounds and perspectives. You can add technical expertise at a later date – especially through learning and development commitments – but forming a nucleus of great people is the essential first step to a high functioning, forward-thinking team.

Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box. When putting together the perfect team, don’t be closed off to considering job shares, part time roles or even temporary hires; today’s top talent comes in all shapes and sizes.

My week at the Olympics

I was lucky enough to be in Paris at the start of the month, a happy spectator at my third Olympic Games, after Sydney in 2000 and London 2012. From the controlled chaos of the 3on3 basketball shootouts to the majestic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower for the beach volleyball, this year’s unique combination of sport and setting was hard to top.

My son kickboxes at a high level (and I box at a far lower one!) but we were both struck by the immense dedication and discipline that it has taken these athletes to reach this point and then perform with the world watching. But it is also that ability to react positively to adversity and keep moving toward a goal in the face of defeat which was particularly inspiring. That’s a lesson we should all take whether in the ring or during everyday life.

A (kind of) recommendation

A friend of mine has jokingly given me a copy of Lead it Like Lasso – a leadership guide promoting the principles of Apple TV’s legendary fictional football manager Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis.

They are convinced that there’s always room to incorporate more of Ted’s power of extreme positive thinking into our own leadership styles. Only one way to find out…