The music of Louis Armstrong in this stirring Democratic Republic of Congo documentary

Music, history and politics intersect in Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat

Music, history, and politics intersect in this dense Democratic Republic of Congo documentary that informs as well as overwhelms.

A Cold War-themed story of rebellion, espionage, and geopolitical intrigue, Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat is set during 1960 as the Republic elects its first independent leader. At the same time, the US begins to send jazz musicians across the world as global ambassadors with the mission of softening its global image.

The two and a half hour documentary can feel somewhat like listening to a well-written dissertation. At its heart is the death of a dream, as the rise of a country from its colonial past is thwarted by the western countries who never viewed them as independent in the first place.

Filled with rage, archival footage, and incredible music, you feel the sense of uncertainty rife in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the era.

While it’ll no doubt be euphoric for history buffs, for casual viewers the film may present more of a challenge. Those enticed into the cinema by the familiar faces of Louis Armstrong and his contemporaries may want to bring a pen and paper to try to keep up with all the smaller names and cultural moments you’ll be introduced to. It’s a lot.

Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat is a relentless portrait of one country’s tragedy, and another’s crimes. If you have the concentration to keep up with the information thrown at you, the reward will be a multi-layered look at how history is rarely told in a straight line.

