The ICC at Olympia: London’s newest International Convention Centre

When the International Convention Centre (ICC) at Olympia opens in early 2026, it won’t just mark the launch of another London venue. It will be part of a visionary £1.3 billion transformation of the events venue, redefining what a conference destination can be.

More than just a state-of-the-art meetings space, the ICC sits at the heart of a revitalised cultural hub. Delegates will be able to meet, dine, stay, and be entertained, all without leaving the Olympia site.

Where heritage meets the future

Olympia has been home to iconic events since the 1880s – from the first Ideal Home Show in 1908 to legendary performances by the likes of Jimi Hendrix and The Chemical Brothers. Now, its next chapter begins.



“Olympia seamlessly blends rich heritage with cutting-edge innovation,” says Brittany McLaren, Head of Sales – ICC at Olympia. “It’s being transformed into a world-leading showcase for global culture, live entertainment, innovation, and creativity”

Designed for versatility, powered by innovation

At the heart of this destination is the ICC itself – a flexible, future-ready venue that adapts to almost any event format. From large-scale conferences, AGMs and immersive experiences to intimate launches or awards ceremonies.

The main auditorium seats 800+ delegates, with a second auditorium for up to 400. Seven breakout and seminar rooms, a business lounge, and approximately 3,000 sqm of versatile space give organisers endless configuration options.

Sustainability in action

Sustainability isn’t a buzzword at Olympia – it’s embedded into the venue’s DNA, with all organisers receiving a detailed post-event sustainability report tracking energy, water, waste, and carbon data – providing actionable insights to drive greener events year after year.

Extend the experience

The ICC isn’t just about what happens during the day. With The Addison restaurant and bar on Level 2 and 2 Mezzanine. Both available for private hire, conferences can naturally evolve into evening networking, drinks receptions, or exclusive dinners, creating a smooth transition from formal sessions to informal relationship-building.

To find out more about how Olympia’s brand-new ICC can bring your vision to life, visit our website, email hello@olympia.london or call +44 (0)207 598 2788.