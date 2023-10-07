The Great Escaper review: Michael Caine prepares to bow out

Sir Michael Caine recently hinted that his new film may well be his last. Having turned 90, and suffering ill health, he revealed in an interview that he is more or less retired, making The Great Escaper the last hurrah of a nearly 70 year career.

The comedy-drama is based on the true story of World War 2 veteran Bernie (Caine) who breaks out of his assisted living facility to attend the 70th Anniversary of D-Day. His escapades make headlines, monitored by his wife Irene (Glenda Jackson), as the old soldier reflects on what his life has meant.

The story of a resilient old man making an epic journey may feel familiar, with many parts of this story playing out like April release The Unusual Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, and 2021 indie The Last Bus. Like those films, some meaning is projected onto the journey, and our hero meets impossibly kind strangers along the way.

The legend is more important than the facts here, as moments such as a meeting with former German adversaries seems a little too poetic. The real strength is in the casting. While Caine may still make further projects, this was to be Jackson’s final role before her death in June, aged 87.

There’s a degree of sadness seeing both she and Caine looking frail, given the presence both have had for so many years. Nonetheless, time catches up with us all and the Oscar winners give moving and dignified performances. Their scenes together are where the film finds its heart, barely needing the sporadic flashbacks to show the connection of two characters who have loved each other for a lifetime.

Too often, The Great Escaper feels like films that have come before. However, its secret weapon is the casting of two British acting legends, who ensure their swan song is one to be proud of.