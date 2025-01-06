England legend backs radical shake-up of Test cricket

Michael Vaughan (right) says a two-tier system of Test cricket has to happen

Michael Vaughan has welcomed reports that men’s Test cricket could be split into two divisions to ensure more matches between England, Australia and India.

The new chair of world governing body the ICC, Jay Shah, is due to discuss the proposal with Australia chief Mike Baird and England boss Richard Thompson this month, according to reports down under.

If approved, the change would mean England playing Test series against Australia and India twice every three years rather than twice every four years under the current system.

Commenting on the story, which first appeared in The Age, former England Test captain Vaughan wrote on social media: “Been saying this for years… it has to happen.”

The plan echoes efforts in other sports, such as football’s revamped Champions League format, to ensure more money-spinning matches between the biggest teams.

It would likely be a boon for England, Australia and India, as well as South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, who would likely make up the top tier.

However, it could widen the gap between cricket’s haves and have-nots and deal a blow to the likes of West Indies, Bangladesh, Ireland, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri endorsed the prospect of splitting Test cricket into two divisions following the success of the recent series in Australia.

“When the best teams play, the toughest and best format of the game is still alive and thriving,” Shastri wrote in The Australian.

“It was also a sound reminder to the ICC that the best should play the best for Test cricket to survive.”

Attendances at Australia’s recent series with India have brought the continued popularity of Test cricket at the top level into sharp focus, with a record 373,691 fans at the Boxing Day contest in Melbourne.

England and Wales Cricket Board chair Thompson has declared his satisfaction at ticket sales for home matches last year, despite being up against Euro 2024 and an Olympics.