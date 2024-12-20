Green light for redevelopment of London South Bank’s ‘The Slab’

The Slab. Photo credit Make Architects

The High Court has ruled in favour of ex-Secretary of State Michael Gove’s approval for the redevelopment of London’s South Bank.

The then Secretary of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Gove granted Mitsubishi Estate planning permission earlier this year to transform 72 Upper Ground, the old headquarters of ITV.

The site, named ‘The Slab,’ has been vacant since 2018, but Mitsubishi’s proposed plans are to transform it into offices, retail units, and an arts and culture space, opening in 2028.

The London Borough of Lambeth granted developers Lend Lease and Mitsubishi Estates permission in 2022, but the case was escalated to Gove, who approved it last February.

Campaign group Save Our Southbank (SOS) launched a judicial review against this decision, which went to the High Court in October.

Predicted look. Photo credit Make Architects

Today, Mr Justice Mould ruled in favour on all four counts of Gove’s approval.

Commenting on the decision, Shinichi Kagitomi chief executive of Mitsubishi Estate London and Stephen Black, director at CO—RE said: “We welcome Justice Mould’s judgement.”

“At every stage of the planning process, our transformational plans for 72 Upper Ground have had the backing of senior politicians and independent experts including Lambeth Council and its planning officers, the GLA, DLUHC and the planning inspector.”

“We are looking forward to delivering an outstanding building that makes a significant positive contribution to the South Bank,” they added.

SOS were approached for a comment.