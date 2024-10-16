South Bank’s ‘The Slab’ in spotlight as campaigners fight planning decision

Photo credits: Mitsubishi Estate/Co-Re

Campaigners are seeking to overturn the former government’s decision to green-light the redevelopment of London’s South Bank at the High Court this week.

The Secretary of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, granted Mitsubishi Estate planning permission earlier this year to transform 72 Upper Ground, the old headquarters of ITV.

The site, named ‘The Slab,’ has been vacant since 2018. Mitsubishi’s proposed plans are to transform it into offices, retail units, and an arts and culture space, opening in 2028.

The London Borough of Lambeth granted developers Lend Lease and Mitsubishi Estates permission in 2022, but the case was escalated to the then Minister Gove.

Gove went on to approve the planning last February, due to the “significant employment generating opportunities” of an office block which could accommodate up to 4,000 office workers.

However, the campaign group Save Our Southbank (SOS) is fighting his decision and has launched a judicial review in the High Court.

SOS wanted to challenge the decision to build “a monstrous eyesore development on London’s iconic South Bank.” Noting that it knows “this site needs to be redeveloped,” SOS argued that it should be for housing.

The case was at the High Court two days this week before Mr Justice Mould.

SOS claims the decision was flawed for several reasons, including ignoring the impact on views of St Paul’s Cathedral, misinterpreting planning policy for the site, and not taking the carbon impact into account.

The campaign group hopes that the High Court will quash Gove’s decision and pass it on to the new government, “whose priorities include housing and reducing carbon emissions.”

Earlier today, the judge noted that this was an important case and will take to consider his judgment, which is expected to be out before the end of November.