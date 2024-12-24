Better Man: Robbie Williams biopic is a Christmas must-watch

In Better Man, Robbie Williams is presented as a monkey (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Think about Jamie Foxx studying Ray Charles for 2004 Oscar winner Ray, or Rami Malek transforming into Freddie Mercury for Bohemian Rhapsody: there are some excellent musical biopics. But for Better Man, the story of Robbie Williams, the singer took a different route, eschewing a lookalike for a CGI ape.

Yes, you read that correctly. Better Man is the story of Williams’ career, from obscurity in Stoke-On-Trent to hitting the big time with Take That, his acrimonious split from the band and his subsequent rise to solo superstardom. Narrated by Williams himself, the story focuses on his battles with depression, addiction, and the need to feel loved.

Williams being played by an ape is explained by the idea that he felt “less evolved” than other people. Performed by the man himself in motion capture alongside actor Jonno Evans as the younger Williams, it’s more than a cheeky gimmick. It gives a surprisingly effective visual sense of the isolation he feels throughout his life.

Williams’ narration tears up the rule book and feels raw and unpolished. He’s keen to let you know when he’s legally prevented from telling the real truth, and is disarmingly honest about his struggles. Better Man doesn’t come across as the tale of someone overcoming the odds, more a bravely cathartic trip through his past issues. For all the lewd gags, it’s the honesty that makes this worth watching.

Directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey, it’s also visually stunning. Williams’ back catalogue is used effectively. Rock DJ is the backdrop to Williams hitting the big time; Come Undone as he leaves Take That; and She’s The One tells the story of his love for former partner Nicole Appleton (Raechelle Banno).

Much like Elton John’s biopic Rocketman, every tune becomes a dream-like sequence that explains where our hero’s head is at. Well-known figures are either heroes or villains, with no in-between. There’s no hiding the disdain he has for Take That’s manager Nigel Martin-Smith (Damon Herriman), while Gary Barlow (Jake Simmance) gets begrudging respect.

The most interesting moments are his most personal relationships. Appleton comes off well, being portrayed as someone who cared for Williams but couldn’t stop his unravelling. Steve Pemberton, meanwhile, is brilliant as Peter Williams, Robbie’s club singing father who only makes an appearance when his son is riding high.

Like Williams himself, Better Man lacks subtlety. But even those who haven’t warmed to the pop icon will come away understanding him more than they did.