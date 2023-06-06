‘The destruction of Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam is an abhorrent act – and a war crime’ – Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as he visits members of the Halo Trust non-commercial charity organisation for demining in the village of Hrebelky, in Kyiv region, Ukraine. Picture date: Tuesday June 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Ukraine. Photo credit should read: Valentyn Ogirenko /PA Wire

James Cleverly said that damage to a dam in Ukraine, which Russia is accused of carrying out, is a “catastrophe” and an “abhorrent act”.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine

“The destruction of Kakhovka dam is an abhorrent act,” the Foreign Secretary said.

“Intentionally attacking exclusively civilian infrastructure is a war crime.

“The UK stands ready to support Ukraine and those affected by this catastrophe.”

This comes after Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, sending water gushing from the facility and risking massive flooding.

Meanwhile a top Ukrainian diplomat called Russia a “terrorist state” as he opened his country’s case against Moscow at the United Nations’ highest court and accused the country of blowing up a major dam in southern Ukraine.

Anton Korynevych was addressing judges at the International Court of Justice on Tuesday in a case brought by Kyiv linked to the 2014 annexation of Crimea and arming of rebels in eastern Ukraine in the years before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Officials have described the breach as an “ecological disaster”.

Ukrainian authorities have ordered hundreds of thousands of residents downriver to evacuate.

The dam and reservoir is closer to Kherson, a key strategic city in southern Ukraine. This morning unverified videos were circulating of a beaver walking through that city due to the destruction of its previous home thanks to flooding. pic.twitter.com/D2T8SzUgHk — City A.M. (@CityAM) June 6, 2023

Russian officials claim the dam, on the Dnipro river, was damaged by Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area.

The fallout could have broad consequences: flooded homes, streets and businesses downstream; depleted water levels upstream that help cool Europe’s largest nuclear power station; and drained supplies of drinking water to the south in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed.

The dam break adds a new complex to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, now in its 16th month, as Ukrainian forces were widely seen to be moving forward with a long-anticipated counteroffensive in patches along more than 620 miles of frontline in the east and south of Ukraine.

Press Association – Susie Blann, Mike Corder/Associated Press