All you need to know: Ukraine blames Russia for ‘war crime’ Kakhovka dam explosion

The blowing up of the Kakhovka dam in eastern Ukraine could lead to what one critic called ‘ecocide’

An explosion has destroyed the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, with water flooding through the structure likely to cause damage and devastation across the local area.

In particular, there are fears that a nearby nuclear power plant – which receives water from the reservoir and dam – could be affected by the overnight blast.

One of Ukrainian President Zelensky’s advisers described the dam’s destruction as a Russian ‘war crime.’

Who did it?

Both Ukraine and Russia are blaming each other for the blast, and it is too early to verify who is to blame. Zelensky posted a video of the dam’s breach this morning, pinning the blame on “Russian terrorists.”

Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. It’s only… pic.twitter.com/ErBog1gRhH — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2023

Earlier this morning the President of the European Council also fingered the Kremlin, whilst British foreign secretary James Cleverly said whilst it was too early to get into the “details” it was clear that the dam would not have exploded had the Russians not been in Ukraine.

Bel Trew, an on the ground reporter from the Independent, said that videos from the site were being shared on Russian telegram channels with links to the intelligence services.

Videos purportedly showing the destroyed Kakhovka dam being shared by Russian telegram groups (that are linked to the security services). I cannot independently verify these images. pic.twitter.com/zylj3SsfSz — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) June 6, 2023

How bad could it be?

The governor of southern Ukraine has indicated that around 16,000 people live in the ‘critical’ zone where floodwaters are likely to hit.

Evacuation trains are being commandeered and will begin running soon, he said.

A video being shared by Ukrainian authorities shows the extent of the flooding possible.

❗️A terrible man-made, environmental and humanitarian disaster



Earlier, the consequences of the destruction of the #Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam were modeled in a video.



▪️ This is an environmental disaster. Tens of thousands of tons of fish pic.twitter.com/Q16U79MPEv — Aurora Borealis 🤫 (@aborealis940) June 6, 2023

Why would anybody blow it up?

Social media was this morning abuzz with speculation that the Russian authorities had blown up the dam in order to slow down a planned offensive by Ukrainian forces, which was said to have got underway yesterday.

However much of that offensive was targeted at areas around Bakhmut, someway away from the dam.

The dam and reservoir is closer to Kherson, a key strategic city in southern Ukraine. This morning unverified videos were circulating of a beaver walking through that city due to the destruction of its previous home thanks to flooding.

What happens to the nuclear plant?

Reuters reported this morning that Ukrainian authorities said the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was stable but that the dam burst could affect operations going forward.

“Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant),” Energoatom said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

“Right now the station’s cooling pond is full: as of 8:00 a.m., the water level is 16.6 meters, which is sufficient for the station’s needs.”

“Currently, the situation at the ZNPP is under control, Ukrainian personnel are monitoring all indicators,” it said.

The Russian energy agency said there was no threat to the plant.