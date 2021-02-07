The City View with pubs boss Emma McClarkin

City A.M. Acting Editor Andy Silvester sits down with the British Beer & Pub Association’s Chief Executive Emma McClarkin, who tells all about the difficulties her members are facing as a rest of the pandemic – and what can be done to solve them as the UK gradually reopens.

Andy also talks to CMC Markets’ Chief Market Analyst Michael Hewson about coming GDP figures for the UK, results from Ocado and AstraZeneca and the week to come.

