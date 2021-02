City A.M. Acting Editor Andy Silvester is joined by James Ashton, the Evening Standard’s former City & Executive Editor, to discuss the latter’s new book as well as the business landscape as we cautiously enter a post-Covid world.

James talks about his book The Nine Types of Leader as well as London’s place in the new economic order.

Andy is also joined by City A.M. reporter Poppy Wood, looking at the Government’s roadmap for re-opening the UK economy.