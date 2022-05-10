The City View: Victoria Scholar on uneasy European markets and US dollar high

Today Andy Silvester talks to Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment at Interactive Investor. They go through the rebound by European markets today after yesterday’s sell-off, the US dollar’s 20-year high, McColl’s purchase by Morrisons, and Heathrow’s strong results.

Andy also talks to City A.M. reporter Charlie Conchie — they unpick the Queen’s Speech, going through energy and financial services bills.

And in the news: Tesco chairman John Allan has called for a windfall tax, and Unite the Union’s bid to become recognised as the official union at the FCA has been rejected.