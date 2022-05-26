The City View: Victoria Scholar on Sunak’s windfall tax and Cowgill exit

Today Andy Silvester talks to Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment at Interactive Investor.

They go through Rishi Sunak’s unveiling of a windfall tax today, the Fed’s plans to hike rates by 50 basis points in June and July, Elon Musk’s painfully slow acquisition of Twitter, and JD Sports founder and CEO Peter Cowgill’s shock departure from the firm.

And in other business news: Ted Baker appears to be edging closer to a private equity takeover, transport group FirstGroup is considering a £1.2bn takeover bid from I Squared, and Nadine Dorries has launched a charter review of the BBC.

Andy Silvester 0:08 Good afternoon and welcome to The City View podcast. I mean Andy Silvester, the editor here at City A.M. All the talk today about the windfall tax or rather the temporary targeted energy levy that will be put on knotty oil and gas retailers announced by Rishi Sunak. Today as part of a widespread Cost of Living Package for the most hard pressed Brits we’ll talk about that and much more, including the ongoing takeover of Twitter with interactive investors Victoria scholar in just a minute always good to have Victoria on the programme. But for now, the corporate news and Ted Baker has narrowed its losses as the fashion brand appears to be edging closer to a private equity takeover. London listed retailer posted a loss for tax of just 44 million in preliminary results for the year ended January 2022. That’s an improvement of about 70 million from the year prior group revenue up 20% 428 million strong sales momentum and continued into 22 After what co ratio Osborne said was a steady return to the office and social events. Earlier this week. Private Equity giant Sycamore pulled out of a bidding more for the brand. The retailer revealing it has now received several revised takeover proposals from other parties. Transport group first group has announced it is considering a 1.2 billion pound takeover bid from private equity group ice squared. In a nature investors first group had told shareholders it previously rejected more than one bid from ice squared but it was currently considering this letter bid 118 pence per share which is about where this share is trading but there will also be a 45 P uplift depending on the outcome of first groups divestment from us transport firm first transit as well as the proceeds from Greyhound sale or other complex arrangement but nonetheless, one that has been considered rather more seriously than previous iterations. Lowering Heathrow Airport charges will impact passenger services. According to the airport’s chairman will date and former commercial Secretary of the Treasury Dayton said higher airport charges are needed if Heathrow wants to remain Britain’s hub airport and deliver an excellent service to travellers. Just because airlines argue for a cheaper plan that doesn’t mean it delivers anything but trouble for passengers who wrote it down conservative home under investment means queues, delays and a reputation for hassle. Speaking of hassle more of it for the BBC culture Secretary Nadine Dorries launching a charter review of the BBC, which will examine if reforms are needed to ensure greater impartiality of the public broadcaster the midterm review of ante will examine whether the broadcaster is delivering for licence fee payers and consider whether a more diverse workforce with greater impartiality should be on the cards BBC also announcing it will ditch BBC Four today as part of cost cutting measures elsewhere, the government is looking at the buildup of stock by French Israeli billionaire Patrick dry in BT on national security grounds, definitely one to watch. And elsewhere, there are plenty of warnings around that businesses can be hit by a raft of new climate change legislation, which will turn into significant regulatory burden. That’s all in the corporate News Front. There’s plenty more on cnn.com and insert here tomorrow in the newspaper. But for now, let’s bring in Victoria scholar from interactive investing. Victoria joins us every fortnight to look at news both this side of the Atlantic and the other Victoria We usually talk about matters in the city. Today we’ll kick on with matters in Westminster, I suppose and how it impacts on the city, the announcement of a windfall tax that isn’t called a windfall tax, a temporary levy on energy companies or whatever it was that Rishi Sunak came up with today, as part of a cost of living package of some scale and significance. It has to be said, if you’re explaining this to an alien, you’d have expected BP and Shell share prices to clap through the floor upon the announcement. But that hasn’t happened, in large part because of some of the intricacies of the windfall tax and how its arranged. And just just give us kind of your your first reaction to the, to the announcement on Yeah, what it means for those those energy companies and for investors.