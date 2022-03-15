The City View: Victoria Scholar on brutal Chinese stock sell-off, oil, and UK labour market

By:

Today Andy Silvester chats to Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment at Interactive Investor, about China’s tech sector being hit by significant stock market sell-offs yesterday and today; European equities down, with companies having exposure to China seemingly taking more of a hit; oil prices hitting a two-week low; and lacklustre labour participation in the UK job market.

Andy also goes through the news: HSBC will be shutting down 69 branches; Bentley has doubled its 2021 profit; and Volkswagen’s boss has warned of production shortages.

