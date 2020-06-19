The City View: Rachel Cunliffe on lockdown, culture wars and why she misses the office

In this episode Christian is joined by City A.M.‘s comment and features editor, Rachel Cunliffe. Newly returned from a brief stint on furlough, Rachel explains why she can’t wait to be back in the office and she considers the topics that will likely capture her attention on the comment desk as the business world starts to get back to normal. She also shares her thoughts on Labour’s new leader; the debate over statutes and corporate guilt; the state of Brexit; and what she’s learnt from the last three years of dramatic political events.



Also in this episode, Christian looks at the Bank of England’s latest forecast; Andrew Tyrie’s shock resignation from the CMA; and City Airport’s plan to restart flights.

