The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Priya Lakhani OBE

In this episode, Christian is joined by Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO of Century – an AI-powered education platform.

Read more: Why the future of Britain’s startups hangs in the balance

Read more: VCs shun new startups as coronavirus slowdown hits investors

Priya, who served as a business adviser to the coalition government, gives a candid and forthright assessment of the government’s support packages for businesses.

The £500m Future Fund, unveiled by chancellor Rishi Sunak as a way to help startups during the pandemic, is “woefully inadequate” according to Priya, who says no founder could agree to the terms on offer.

Priya’s platform, Century, is currently supporting schools and pupils during lockdown, assisting with home-learning. She talks about the role of technology in education and discusses the ways in which learning and testing should change in the future.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the government’s latest thinking on how to ease the economy out of lockdown; Warren Buffet’s flight from the aviation sector; and Elon Musk’s latest – and very costly – Twitter outburst.

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Vivienne Artz

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Hetan Shah, chief executive of the British Academy

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Martin Gilbert

Read more: The City View podcast from City A.M., with Dr Gerard Lyons

Read more: The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Miles Celic

Read more: The City View podcast from City A.M., with Dr Gerard Lyons

Read more: The City View podcast from City A.M., with David Buik

Read more: The City View podcast: M Restaurants CEO Martin Williams

Read more: The City View, from City A.M., with Robert Colvile

Read more: The City View from City A.M. with Dame Helena Morrissey

Read more: The City View from City A.M., with Jimmy McLoughlin

In association with ETX Capital

ETX Capital is one of the UK’s leading spread betting and CFD trading providers, offering services to retail, institutional, professional and high net worth customers via an award-winning trading platform. With over 50 years of experience in the financial markets, customers and service are always put first at ETX, and the company prides itself in offering a tailor-made trading experience to every customer. The multi-device TraderPro platform delivers a fully customisable, award-winning trading technology with customisable charts, instant execution and over 5,000 markets to trade.

Disclaimer: Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.1% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting or trading CFDs with ETX. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets or CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with Financial Services register number 124721. ETX Capital provides an execution-only service and therefore any market analysis, opinion, commentary or other information provided during this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be a personal recommendation or construed as advice. ETX Capital and the presenter are not financial or investment advisors and do not recommend any instrument of any kind. Any instruments that are mentioned throughout are cited only for illustrative and educational purposes.