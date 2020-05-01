Elon Musk tweets that Tesla stock price is 'too high' as he rails against lockdown again

Outspoken Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has said Tesla stock is “too high” and called once again for the end of lockdown measures.

The Tesla boss has come under fire for tweeting about the company’s stock in the past. In 2018, he was sued by the SEC after it argued Musk had made false statements in regards to going private.

Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Musk announced he wanted to take the company private at the price of $420 per share. He has since agreed to submit his public statements about the company’s finances to vetting by his lawyers.

Shares were trading at 760.96 before Musk tweeted and are now down to 696.80.

It was among a barrage of tweets from Musk. He also said he was “selling almost all physical possessions” and to give people back their freedom, presumably referencing the US lockdown.

Now give people back their FREEDOM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

He has been outspoken about the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the billionaire called for the end of the coronavirus lockdown in the US ahead of its first-quarter results. Musk tweeted: “FREE AMERICA NOW” and separately tweeted “give people their freedom back!”

He also labelled the US’ coronavirus lockdown as “fascist” and said it posed a serious risk to Tesla’s business. In an earnings call, he said: “This is not democratic, this is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom!”

