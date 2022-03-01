The City View Podcast: Businesses react to war in Ukraine and preparing your pension

In this episode of The City View, Andy Silvester goes through today’s corporate headlines and chats to Nicholas Earl, City A.M’s Energy Reporter, about how businesses have reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; their role in such a crisis; and how increasing energy prices will significantly impact companies.

Andy also talks to Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings at Interactive Investor, about how inflation and current events can impact the pension pots and savings of those hoping to retire soon; and how the pandemic changed the status quo on work and its role in our lives.