The City View: Bright spots amid the unemployment storm clouds, with REC chief Neil Carberry

Subscribe to The City View Podcast: Apple / Google / Spotify / RSS

In this episode Christian is joined by Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, which represents over 3,000 recruitment companies across the country. Neil gives his assessment of the jobs market and the changes coming its way, and offers advice for job seekers or those looking to change their career during these uncertain times. He also adds his voice to the great ‘working from home’ debate — suggesting that while it has many upsides, and is here to stay in some form, the office is still important and people ‘shouldn’t get carried away’ in assuming we won’t ever return to them.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the latest survey of British businesses considering job cuts; a plea for help from the retail and hospitality sectors; and Canary Wharf’s efforts to reassure bankers that the iconic site is safe to return to.

In association with ETX Capital

ETX Capital is one of the UK’s leading spread betting and CFD trading providers, offering services to retail, institutional, professional and high net worth customers via an award-winning trading platform. With over 50 years of experience in the financial markets, customers and service are always put first at ETX, and the company prides itself in offering a tailor-made trading experience to every customer. The multi-device TraderPro platform delivers a fully customisable, award-winning trading technology with customisable charts, instant execution and over 5,000 markets to trade.

Disclaimer: Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting or trading CFDs with ETX. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets or CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with Financial Services register number 124721. ETX Capital provides an execution-only service and therefore any market analysis, opinion, commentary or other information provided during this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be a personal recommendation or construed as advice. ETX Capital and the presenter are not financial or investment advisors and do not recommend any instrument of any kind. Any instruments that are mentioned throughout are cited only for illustrative and educational purposes.