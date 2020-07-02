The City View: Matthew Elliott on why the mood music points to a Brexit deal

In this episode Christian is joined by Matthew Elliott, a veteran political campaigner, having been CEO of two successful referendum campaigns – NOtoAV in 2011 and Vote Leave in 2016. He also founded the TaxPayers’ Alliance, Big Brother Watch, Business for Britain and Brexit Central.

He has been described by the New Statesman as “one of the most successful – and feared – campaigners in British politics”.

He is now a Senior Adviser to Shore Capital and a regular commentator on political and economic issues. Matthew talks about his optimism for a UK-EU Brexit deal by December and offers his thoughts on how the chancellor should respond to the economic crisis caused by coronavirus.

Read more: The City View: Rupert Soames, CEO of Serco, says private sector has ‘proven itself’ during crisis

He warns against tax rises and anything that could deter international investment, and urges the government to support businesses and entrepreneurs as the country emerges from lockdown.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the UK’s offer of citizenship to Hong Kong residents; the chances of a Brexit deal for financial services; and the ongoing debate about a shorter trading day in the markets.

In association with ETX Capital

ETX Capital is one of the UK’s leading spread betting and CFD trading providers, offering services to retail, institutional, professional and high net worth customers via an award-winning trading platform. With over 50 years of experience in the financial markets, customers and service are always put first at ETX, and the company prides itself in offering a tailor-made trading experience to every customer. The multi-device TraderPro platform delivers a fully customisable, award-winning trading technology with customisable charts, instant execution and over 5,000 markets to trade.

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting or trading CFDs with ETX. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets or CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with Financial Services register number 124721.ETX Capital provides an execution-only service and therefore any market analysis, opinion, commentary or other information provided during this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be a personal recommendation or construed as advice. ETX Capital and the presenter are not financial or investment advisors and do not recommend any instrument of any kind. Any instruments that are mentioned throughout are cited only for illustrative and educational purposes.