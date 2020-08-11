The City View: PwC chairman Kevin Ellis on why the office matters

Subscribe to The City View Podcast: Apple / Google / Spotify / RSS

In this episode Christian talks to Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at audit and consultancy giant PwC. Kevin talks about why he’s kept his company’s offices open and why so many of his staff are keen to get back in, even if just for a couple of days a week. Kevin says we’ve all got used to working from home and that people may need to “give the office a try” before rediscovering its value. He also discusses their latest survey of CEOs, which reveals some surprising characteristics of UK business leaders at a time of crisis and change.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the latest ONS jobs data; a warning on employee burnout from Robert Walters; and a bullish position on the future of the office from landlord Derwent.

In association with ETX Capital

