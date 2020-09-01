The City View: Linda Plant, The Apprentice interrogator, on why working from home must come to an end

In this episode Christian talks to entrepreneur and business coach Linda Plant about why she thinks working from home is overrated and unsustainable.

Linda says that in addition to the economic consequences of ghost-town city centres, the lack of human contact and creative sparks is bad for business. She knows not everyone will agree, but she makes her case in a forthright way.

Also on the show, Christian looks at the latest high-street footfall figures; Google’s decision to pass on the cost of the UK’s digital services tax; and David Blunkett’s calls to get civil servants back in the office.

