In this episode Christian talks to Joanna Swash, chief executive of the customer services and office support provider Moneypenny, which has 20,000 corporate clients in the UK and US.

Joanna talks about the impact of the early stages of lockdown on her company and explains how she transitioned 1,000 staff to work from home in just three weeks.

With call volumes and business activity now higher than the pre-lockdown period, Joanna shares her leadership and management approach, saying businesses can either hide, survive or thrive. She thinks it’s time to discover some confidence, embrace the changes and thrive.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at a new survey suggesting Londoners are particularly keen to get back to the office; John Lewis moving beyond its ‘never knowingly undersold’ slogan; and JP Morgan’s ambition to launch a UK retail bank.

