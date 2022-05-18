The City View: Inflation hits 9% , and why companies should put consumers first

Today Andy Silvester talks to Professor Seán Meehan from the IMD School of Management. They discuss the importance of customer centricity, and go through how companies can integrate consumer-first practices. Listen to his IMD Management podcast here.

Andy also talks to City A.M.’s Andy also talks to City A.M.’s Economics and Markets reporter Jack Barnett. They unpick inflation’s 9% high, determine how the Bank of England will get a hold on inflation, and outline what Rishi Sunak could do to alleviate pressure on households facing rising costs.