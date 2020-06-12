The City View: How the City is coping with economic shockwaves and political upheaval, with Iain Anderson

In this episode Christian talks to top City lobbyist Iain Anderson, Executive Chairman of Cicero AMO, about how businesses have responded to the Coronavirus crisis and the huge economic and political disruption it has caused.

From concerns over trade to worries about the lockdown, businesses have had to adapt to unprecedented levels of change, uncertainty and risk.

How has the government’s relationship with business changed? What do firms expect now from a Brexit deal? What faith do they have in the government’s plan for an economic recovery?

Also in this episode, Christian looks at Unilever’s decision to embrace the London market; Goldman’s plan to get staff back into their £1bn London HQ; and CMC’s remarkable results.

In association with ETX Capital

