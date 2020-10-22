In this episode Christian talks to Lord Maude, a veteran of Tory politics whose career spanned nearly 40 years from the government of Margaret Thatcher to David Cameron’s 2015 majority.

Maude, who was a signatory to the Maastricht Treaty in 1992, talks about the current Brexit negotiations and says he is absolutely certain that both sides want to strike a deal.

He also reflects on his time in office implementing contentious reforms to the civil service, and he discusses the importance of ongoing efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of the British state.

