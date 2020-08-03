Subscribe to The City View Podcast: Apple / Google / Spotify / RSS

In this episode Christian is joined by the chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, Emma McClarkin, who represents over 20,000 pubs and whose members are responsible for 90 per cent of the beer brewed in the UK.

Emma describes how pubs and brewers have responded to the lockdown and how they’ve fared since being allowed to reopen. She warns the government to find clarity on its messages around local lockdowns and says any fresh move to close pubs would prove fatal to many of her members.

She also slams the government’s anti-obesity plans which would see pubs required to publish the calories of all food and drinks. Despite the challenges, Emma is optimistic that the British public’s love affair with the pub is far from over.

Also in this episode Christian looks at fresh economic analysis showing the impact lockdown has had on London’s business districts; HSBC’s latest results; and some positive news from UK manufacturing.

