The City View: Aviva CEO calls out City sexism, and recession likely

Today Andy Silvester talks to City A.M. reporters Leah Montebello and Jack Barnett.

Jack takes us through a prediction by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research of a technical recession at the end of the year, and talks inflation worries; and Leah discusses ITV’s new streaming service, and Channel 4’s partnership with YouTube.

And in the news: Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc has called out sexism in the financial services sector; Superscript, a Lloyd’s-licensed insurance broker, has launched a dedicated crypto product; and the Kremlin has warned that it can do without Western countries purchasing their energy resources.