The City set to be hit hardest by AI, finds department of education

The City of London is the most likely place to be hit by AI disruption, a new government report has revealed.

The City of London and the highly qualified financial professionals who work in it are the most likely victims of artificial intelligence (AI) disruption, a new government report has revealed.

“The finance and insurance sector is more exposed to AI than any other sector,” according to a new study by the Department of Education, released on Tuesday.

It also said employees with “higher levels of achievement” are generally more susceptible to the impacts of AI, especially if they work in London.

The City of London emerged as the most vulnerable area, five times more exposed to AI than the north-east of England due to its high concentration of professionals.

Among white-collar roles, management consulting took the hardest hit, trailed closely by financial managers, accountants, psychologists, economists, and legal professionals.

Workers in crafts, creative arts, and design industries are likely to face minimal disruption from AI developments.

The report, which is an attempt to quantify the looming impact of AI on the UK job landscape, assessed how adaptable various jobs are to AI applications such as translation and image and speech recognition.