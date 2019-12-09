Artificial intelligence could wipe out 13,000 legal sector jobs

The adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence could lead to the UK legal sector shedding 13,000 jobs, according to a report by the Law Society of England and Wales.

The report on the future shape of the legal workforce projected a 13,000 fall in the number of jobs by 2027, equivalent to a four per cent drop.

The body said the number of legal secretaries is projected to fall by nearly two thirds and other office support staff by a quarter.

Many major law firms have already axed support staff, particularly in expensive locations such as London.

Magic Circle firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer offered voluntary redundancy to all 180 of its secretaries in London in 2017, while both Ashurst and Baker McKenzie have made staff cuts in the City this year.

There will be around 20 legal professionals per legal secretary, and five legal professionals for every secretary or other office support worker, the report projected.

Staff with degrees or other higher qualifications will account for more than 99 per cent of the legal professionals workforce and 80 per cent of the senior support staff workforce, the report said.

The Law Society said it was concerned about a possible skills gap, with a greater demand expected for graduates in the future.

Law Society president Simon Davis said: “Employers may need to engage even more with higher education providers to encourage talent into the sector and profession.

“The most prevalent skills gaps (although these gaps are decreasing) are likely to be around problem solving, client handling, and planning and organisation.

“Worryingly, this report also suggests the numbers of recruits exhibiting skills gaps in literacy and numeracy will be higher.”